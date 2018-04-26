SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Seven innings wasn’t enough, as Van Wert and Crestview battled in non-conference baseball action Wednesday at Russell Fisher Field.

In fact, no runs were scored until the ninth inning, when the Knights plated a pair of baserunners and went on to win 2-0.

Van Wert’s Jake Lautzenheiser walked Derek Stout to start the ninth, then an error allowed Kole Small to race to second and Stout to third. Charles Stefanek followed up by rapping a single to center field that scored Stout.

The only other run of the game came two outs later, when pinch-runner Jace Vinning scored on a sacrifice fly by Brett Schumm.

Small, who pitched a complete game for Crestview was able to preserve the lead and the victory by retiring the Cougars 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth. Small finished the game allowing just five hits, while striking out two and walking two.

“Just a tremendous pitching performance turned in by Kole Small. Pitching to contact, going all nine innings on 83 pitches,’ Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “Defensively we made a number of outstanding plays keeping us in the game. Our outfield consisting of Charles Stefanek, Riley Saylor, and Brant Richardson all played flawless.”

On the flip side, Van Wert’s Owen Treece went eight innings and allowed only four hits while fanning 10 and walking three. Lautzenheiser gave up one hit in one inning, walked one and gave up two runs, neither earned.

Both teams had chances to score before the ninth inning. Crestview had two runners on in the first, and had the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, while the Cougars had a pair of baserunners on in the second, sixth and seventh innings.

“It was a good high school baseball game,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “Both starting pitchers did a great job throughout the game. I thought our kids did a decent job at the plate, but Crestview’s outfield defense was the difference in the game as they were able to track down many of our hard hit balls.”

“Great atmosphere with both teams making a number of plays giving this game a tournament feel,” Wharton said. “Owen Treece also pitched exceptionally well through eight innings for Van Wert, deserving of a decision. We hope a game like this will prepare us moving forward into post season.”

The victory improved Crestview’s overall record to 8-3, while the Cougars dropped to 7-3. The Knights will host Lincolnview in a key Northwest Conference matchup today, while Van Wert will travel to Lima Central Catholic.