Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur applauded the efforts of the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Stand Against Racism activities with a proclamation Tuesday that designates Wednesday as “Stand Against Racism” Day in the city and this week as “Stand Against Racism” Week. Above, the mayor presents the proclamation to YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick, while (below) the mayor poses with the proclamation and YWCA staff members.photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent