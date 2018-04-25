Van Wert independent sports

KENTON — Another game, another rally and victory by Van Wert.

This time, the Lady Cougars found themselves trailing Kenton 5-1 after the first inning, but exploded in the late innings for a 17-6 Western Buckeye League softball win. The victory boosted Van Wert’s record to 7-2 (4-1 WBL).

Van Wert chipped away and led 6-5 after five innings, then exploded for eight runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Lauren Moore led the Lady Cougars with three hits and three runs, while Adrianna Grothause had three hits and scored a run. Laine Spoor, Kaitlin Dickson, Katie Coplin, Grace Kline and Olivia Kline each had a pair of hits, and Spoor earned the win on the mound.

Van Wert will play at Celina today.