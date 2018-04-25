Van Wert independent sports

It was a pitchers duel at Russell Fisher Field on Tuesday.

The Cougars finished with three hits and Hayden Maples held Kenton to just four hits in Van Wert’s 3-1 Western Buckeye League victory over the Wildcats. Maples struck out five and walked four.

Two of Van Wert’s runs came in the bottom of the first, when Jake Lautzenheiser stole home and TJ Reynolds scored on a wild pitch. The final run occurred in the sixth inning, when Maples scored on a balk.

Kenton’s lone run came in the second inning, when a hit batsman forced home Kobey Rawlins.

The Cougars (7-2, 3-2 WBL) will host Crestview today.