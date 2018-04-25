SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Six runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth turned a 1-0 lead into a five inning, 11-0 non-conference baseball win over visiting Miller City on Tuesday.

Along the way, Ethan Parsons pitched a complete game and held the Wildcats to just four hits, while striking out five and walking just one.

“He had a good selection of pitches tonight and he was locating them very well,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said of his senior pitcher. “Glad to see him have another terrific outing for us.”

Gavin Carter opened the third inning with a single to right field, advanced to second on a bunt by Ethan Kemler, then crossed home plate on a double by Collin Overholt. Creed Jessee followed that with a triple that scored Kemler and Overholt. An RBI single by Thad Walker plated Jessee and increased Lincolnview’s lead to 5-0. Walker accounted for the final run of the inning when he stole home.

Four walks in the bottom of the fourth led to a run scored by Carter, then Kemler scored on a wild pitch. Chayten Overholt closed the scoring with a two RBI single that plated Collin Overholt and Walker.

Chayten Overholt opened the scoring in the first by stealing home.

“Chayten continues to stay hot in the leadoff hole and it has been great to see his presence and leadership on the baseball diamond,” Fishpaw said. “Overall, I’m very proud of the boys efforts with our two seniors leading the way.”

Lincolnview (12-2) will travel to Convoy to take on NWC rival Crestview on Thursday.