The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018

Crestview’s Codi Miller slugs a double during the third inning of Monday’s non-conference softball game against Lima Central Catholic. Much of the game was played in a light rain at Owen Pugh Field, and the Lady Knights were able to edge the Thunderbirds 3-2. Lexi Gregory and Haley Speith also had doubles and Victoria Lichtensteiger struck out nine on the way to the win. Crestview (8-6) will play Lima Bath on Wednesday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 04/24/18 at 6:32 am. FILED UNDER: Sports