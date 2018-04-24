Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Katie Coplin’s seventh inning bunt proved to be the difference, as Van Wert topped Ottawa-Glandorf 7-6 on Monday.

Coplin’s bunt broke a 6-6 tie and scored Adrianna Grothause from third, and improved Van Wert’s record to 6-2 (3-1 WBL).

The Lady Cougars led 1-0 in the first when Lauren Moore scored on an error, then 2-0 in the second when Grace Kline crossed home plate on a grounder by Moore.

Van Wert added two more runs in the third, one on Kaitlin Dickson’s triple that scored Laine Spoor, then another on an RBI single that plated Dickson.

The Lady Titans tied the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Coplin scored on an error in the top of the sixth to give Van Wert a 6-5 lead, but Ottawa-Glandorf managed to knot the score at six in the bottom of the same inning.

Moore was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings, allowing eight hits, striking out four and walking three.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Kenton today.