To the Editor:

On behalf of the Owens and Adams families we say “thank you” to all the folks that have helped Terry and me these last nine months. We thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we thank Him for you. Thank you for all the prayers, cards, monetary help, and many other expressions of love you have shown us. I have felt the power of your prayers, and they have helped me so much.

Thanks for all my friends and co-workers at Van Wert Family Physicians for keeping me in their prayers and turning their concern into action through all the awesome t-shirts and food. What an inspiration you have been to me. Special thanks to all of you for going above and beyond.

Please note the list of people thanked in The Times Bulletin on April 7. I want to thank all of those mentioned and many more. Karri Fife, The PLC Health Clinic, The Good Earth, Louie Smith, Angi Tomlinson, Beth, Susie, Gloria, Suzie B., my daily smile power buddy Eric McCracken, Marshall, Arnie, and Cindy, Robbin Farris, Diane Byrne, Beth Barker, Nancy Lautzenheiser, Doris Evans, Laura Fox, Nana Debbie, Uncle Bill, Karen Nostrant, Brett Thatcher, Leones family in honor of my good friend, Skipper, my church family at Trinity Friends, our parents, our kids, and their spouses, our grandkids, our siblings, and spouses, our aunts and uncles, our cousins, and our nieces and nephews have also helped in ways that have made my fight easier. So many nice gestures have made it impossible for me to type them all out. I literally cannot begin to thank each and every one of you specifically, but my prayer is you are blessed beyond measure.

Sometimes words are just not enough to express the gratitude we feel for all the generosity shown to us on March 24. First, we want to thank our friends that organized the benefit for me including Amy King, Cami Delgado-Quirk, Sabrina Ricker, Linda and Jon Lewis, Andrea O’daffer, and Becky Fackler. Their kindness and determination brought about a benefit that was so well organized that even with hundreds of people flowing in and out of the Middle Point Community Building, there was great food, games, music, and lots of community love being shared all afternoon and evening.

A special shout out to Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move with my cousin, Frankie Stemen, for providing some great live music. Thanks to all the love so many showed to us at the benefit. We are so blessed and appreciative to our family, friends, and our community for the love and support. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in the world. There’s no place like home.

By the way, it was an honor to be the Lancer Lunch Lady. God bless you all! “Nothing is impossible with God.” Psalm 91.

Sincerely

Kim Owens

via email