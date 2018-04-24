SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education tackled a lengthy and wide-ranging agenda during Monday’s monthly meeting.

During a presentation by Kasey Corbet of Garmann-Miller and Associates, board members learned of a ruling requiring a storm shelter be added to the planned classroom addition, a decision that could cost the district at least $200,000.

Corbet said an appeal is planned and could be heard early next month by a special board in Ashland. She noted the addition will be safe without a storm shelter, and she said her firm planned to point out several other factors during the appeal hearing.

“It’s going to be incredibly difficult to construct in a confined space and for the amount of occupants they’re asking you to house, it’s also oversized,” Corbet explained.

She added the chance of earning a full or partial variance is “definitely possible.”

In other business, Treasurer Ashley Whetsel told board members that the current income tax levy is up for renewal in November, and said she contacted the Ohio Department of Taxation to discuss different options.

“There are some options out there that we need to decide,” Whetsel said. “Do we want to pursue it as is, which is a traditional tax base and five years?”

Whetsel also mentioned an earned income tax levy as a possibility.

A decision will likely come this summer, because the deadline to place an issue on the ballot is August 8.

Board members approved the transfer of $302,207 from the general fund into the building fund, and the board accepted, with thanks, a $1,000 donation from the Wren Community Chest organization for two senior scholarships.

The board heard a Key Club presentation by students Chelsea Taylor and Emily Fegley, and one by students Gabby Emerick, Lauren Schumm, and Hannah Weaver about a recent medical science class trip to Fulton County, and school resource/DARE Officer John Gabriel introduced himself to the board, and said he’s getting acclimated to a school setting.

“I can walk into an elementary classroom and be a rock star,” Gabriel said. “The challenge I’m facing right now is getting a good relationship with the older crew, so we’re going to continue to work on that, continue to teach and continue to work on relationships.”

The board accepted the resignations of high school science teacher Jennifer Croft and high school intervention specialist Connor Massillo, while hiring Abby Saalfrank as an elementary intervention specialist and Samantha Downey as a high school intervention specialist.

Board members approved a one-year administrative contract for high school Principal Mike Biro, approved three-year contracts for Amy Gerardot as assistant treasurer, Trent Kreischer as director of curriculum/instruction, Geoff Waddles as maintenance/custodial supervisor, and Penny Clark as food service supervisor.

The board agreed to designated May 7-11 as Staff Appreciation Week, and board members went into executive session to discuss contract negotiations.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 21, in the district boardroom.