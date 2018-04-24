VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department recently recognized three members of the department with letters of commendation for their actions at the house fire at 328 N. Market St on April 4.

The commendation cited the officers’ exemplary and courageous actions in responding and assisting a resident from his residence at that address. The officers entered a very dangerous situation to render aid and provide assistance until the fire department arrived. Their demonstration of courage, valor, dedication, and good judgment during the incident was meritorious.

Along with the letters of commendation, the Van Wert Fire Department presented each of them with an honorary fire department challenge coin for their efforts. Both Mayor Jerry Mazur and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming also congratulated the officers during the presentation and noted their heroic actions.