Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

delaware porn star
Pretty ebony bitch anal sex on sofa ebony nude vaginas Monmouth County Nj Sex Offenderregistry; adult sissy diaper
british teen porn video
Free Nude Pics Dane Cook -- Old Resistor Topless Amatoriale, gay erection videos Amateur haven
2 Mature Follicles Rupture
, hot naked girls on girls hand jerking ₽ Femjoy Blondes -- Http://emiosclothes1.youpron.gq/; Http://adultprotectionsefresnoca.stifflersmom.ga annusare collant Forced Fetish red book sex stories, Maxjizz
sex and the city sound
Atheletic nude thumbs,
Http://swingers-club-tasmania2.milfs.cf
Cruising ca
Http://propimarihuana1.orgasmm.ml -


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department recently recognized three members of the department with letters of commendation for their actions at the house fire at 328 N. Market St on April 4.

Van Wert Police Sgt. Robert E. Black, and Officers Austin D. McIntosh and Joshua L. Staten after receiving their letters of commendation at the Van Wert Municipal Building. photo submitted

The commendation cited the officers’ exemplary and courageous actions in responding and assisting a resident from his residence at that address. The officers entered a very dangerous situation to render aid and provide assistance until the fire department arrived.  Their demonstration of courage, valor, dedication, and good judgment during the incident was meritorious.

Along with the letters of commendation, the Van Wert Fire Department presented each of them with an honorary fire department challenge coin for their efforts. Both Mayor Jerry Mazur and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming also congratulated the officers during the presentation and noted their heroic actions.

POSTED: 04/24/18 at 7:43 am. FILED UNDER: News