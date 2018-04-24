Barbara Jean Long, 86, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 18, 1931, in Ohio City, the daughter of Jethro and Dorothy (Brown) Burch, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Burns of Marietta, Georgia; Lauren Long of Bristow, Virginia; and Tanya Long of Los Angeles, California; four sisters, Lela Crawford of Toledo, Lois Burch of Youngstown, Carolyn Jones of Fort Wayne and Catherine Burch, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a brother, Jethro Burch of Springfield; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren: Jaidyn and Johana Ray and many other loving family members.

A brother, Fredrick Burch; and her sisters, Betty Garnes and Deborah Weiker, also preceded her in death.

A ceremony of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Chaplain Karen Kosberg presiding. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery in Ohio City.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The American Society of Transplantation, 1120 Route 73, Suite 200, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 or donate online at www.power2save.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.