Van Wert independent sports

Cougars win baseball DH against Delphos St. John’s

Van Wert won a 2-1 pitchers duel, then followed up with a 16-4 victory over the Blue Jays at Stadium Park on Saturday.

In the first game, Holden Willingham held Delphos St. John’s to just two hits. A first inning sacrifice fly by Troy Elwer scored Collin Will, but the Cougars struck back in the third with a pair of runs, when Hayden Maples hit a single that plated Tristen Wehner and TJ Reynolds. Willingham went on to retire 13 of the next 15 batters to secure the win.

In the second game, the Cougars piled up 21 hits and scored 13 runs in the final three innings on the way to a 16-4 victory.

Darius Eddins and Hayden Maples each had four hits, Jake Lautzenheiser and Owen Treece each had three, and Jonathan Lee, Holden Willingham and Parker Conrad had two apiece. Eddins accounted for five RBI, while Conrad, Treece and Willingham each had two.

Treece earned the win on the mound, while Lautzenheiser was given credit for the save.

Van Wert (6-2, 2-2 WBL) will travel to Versailles today.

Lancer baseball team takes two from Fairview

Lincolnview notched a pair of road wins on Saturday, defeating Fairview 3-2 and 8-3.

A pair of freshman came up big in the first game – Collin Overholt earned the win by holding the Apaches to just three hits in five innings, while walking four and striking out five. Offensively, Creed Jessee led the Lancers with two RBI.

In the second game, Lincolnview broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the five and two more in the sixth, for an 8-3 victory.

Ethan Kemler had three hits and an RBI, while Creed Jessee had two hits and two RBI. Chayten Overholt, Gavin Carter each scored a pair of runs and Thad Walker earned a complete game victory by striking out three and walking one.

The Lancers (11-1, 3-0 NWC) will play at Delphos Jefferson today.

Lady Lancers earn DH softball sweep

Lincolnview improved to 6-4 on the season by defeating Hicksville 3-2 and 10-1 on Saturday.

Amy Beair earned the win in game one, while Alena Looser, Destiny Coil and Marissa Miller each knocked in a run. Coil and Lakin Brant accounted for four hits in the victory.

In game two, Lincolnview took advantage of five Hicksville errors en route to a 10-1 victory. Morgan Miller had three hits and two RBI and Lakin Brant finished with a pair of hits. Winter Boroff earned the win on the mound.

The Lady Lancers will play at Delphos Jefferson today.