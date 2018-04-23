VW independent/submitted information

The annual meeting of the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert Inc. (BDC), an Ohio not-for-profit corporation, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert.

Any adult resident of Van Wert County who actively registers at the annual meeting and pays the membership dues (currently $5) is eligible to be a member of the BDC.

Annual meeting business will include an election of trustees for the expired positions from a list of timely submitted nominations and a review of prior year business and financial activities of the BDC.