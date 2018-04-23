Van Wert independent sports

All area spring sports coaches — baseball, softball, track and field and tennis — along with athletic directors are encouraged to send in nominations for the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week.

Nominations for the award must be submitted via email (sports@thevwindependent.com) by 12 p.m. on Tuesday. One name will be drawn each week and the winner will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy in Van Wert.

A different winner will be featured each Friday in April, May and early June at www.thevwindependent.com sports.