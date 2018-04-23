VW independent/submitted information

Nearly 50 piano students from four area teachers will participate in the National Piano Guild event today and Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

Students will perform a prepared selection of memorized pieces, as well as scales, cadences, and chords, and various musicianship phases before a guest judge. The musicianship phases may include scales, chords, arpeggios, transposition, improvisation, ear training, and sight reading.

Depending on the number of pieces and musicianship phases programmed, they will strive for pledge, local, district, state, national, or international honors. The students each receive a certificate, a report card, and a pin for participating.

The guest judge this year is Susan Dean of Waldo. She is a graduate of Ohio State University, and has done postgraduate work at Ohio University, Bowling Green State University, and Goshen College. She has recently retired from active teaching, but formerly had a studio of 60 students, all of whom participated in the Piano Guild. She credits the goals of the guild with keeping students motivated.

She currently owns and operates the Pumpkin Patch, a vintage sheet music mail order business. She has been a church organist for 30 years.

Piano students throughout the world will participate in this annual national piano-playing event. Teachers presenting students in the area include Marilyn Alessandrini, Dee Fisher, Sarah Hope Wells, and Annette Hoverman.