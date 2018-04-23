Marvin Andrew “Jake” Owens, 85, of Monroeville, Indiana, died Friday, April 19, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born January 22, 1933, in Convoy, the son of Lyman and Merle (Finkhousen) Owens, who both preceded him in death. On August 19, 1953, he married the former Lenore Fay Parnin, who survives.

Other survivors include two children, Jeff (Debbie) Owens of Fancy Gap, Virginia, and Jason (Karen) Owens of Scipio, Indiana; four grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie (Howard) Hoblet and Juanita (Norman) Christian, both of Convoy; and two brothers, Ervin (Iva Lou) Owens and Doyt (Lois) Owens, both of Convoy.

Four brothers, Waldo Owens, Marlin Owens, Donald Owens, and Robert, in infancy; and a sister, Vivian Bowers, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.