Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

DELPHOS — Lincolnview enjoyed a successful day at the Delphos St.. John’s Track Invitational, with the Lancers scoring 142 points and winning the championship trophy, and the Lady Lancers scored 121 points to earn the runner-up trophy.

Top three finishers for the boys:

Evan Cox (1st high jump), Brad Korte (1st long jump, 2nd high jump, 2nd 100 meter dash, 3rd 200 meter dash), Karter Tow (2nd 1600 meter run, 2nd 3200 meter run), Alek Bowersock (2nd 800 meter run), Joe Sadowski (3rd 800 meter run), Drew Brenneman (2nd 110 meter hurdles), Jacob Keysor (3rd 3200 meter run, 3rd 1600 meter run), 3rd 4×200 relay (Landon Moody, Dylan Schimmoeller, Cam Miller, Colton Trenkamp), 2nd 4×400 relay (Wayne Dye, Alek Bowersock, Cam Miller, Colton Trenkamp), 1st 4×800 relay (Karter Tow, Jacob Keysor, Joe Sadowski, Alek Bowersock)

Top 3 finishers for the girls:

Olivia Gorman (1st high jump, 1st long jump), Makenna Klausing (3rd long jump), Izabell Donnelly (3rd pole vault), Brayden Langdon (3rd 100 meter dash, 3rd 200 meter dash), Rylee Byrne (3rd 3200 meter run)

3rd 4×100 relay (Reagan Boley, Arin Williams, Olivia Gorman, Makenna Klausing) 3rd 4×00 relay (Reagan Boley, Arin Williams, Olivia Gorman, Makenna Klausing), 2nd 4×800 relay (Dylann Carey, Rylee Byrne, Madeline Snyder, Madison Langdon).