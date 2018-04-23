Gertie (Jara) Jurczyk

Gertie Jurczyk (nee Jara), 79, of Mansfield, and formerly of Amherst and Lorain, died Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Mansfield surrounded by her children.

Gertie was born October 10, 1938, in Lorain the daughter of Peter and Bertha Jara (nee Wojewodka), who both preceded her in death. On June 18, 1960, she married Clarence (Larry) Jurczyk and they were married for over 51 years. He also preceded her in death.

Surviving are children, Chris (Eric) Brugler of Warren, Bonnie (Tim) Secrist of Lexington, Annie (Steve Miller) Jurczyk of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Tim (Michelle) Jurczyk of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Annamarie (Joe) Rayman of Huron and Pat (Richard Marcus) Jara of Boca Raton, Florida.

A sister, Flo Mutnansky, also preceded her in death.

Gertie was a licensed beautician working at Higbee’s in the Terminal Tower in Cleveland. Once married, she was a stay-at-home mom and became an awesome grandma and great-grandma. She had a kind heart and soul and always thought of others before herself. She loved to stay connected with everyone through cards and telephone calls.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, in the funeral chapel, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 8th St. in Lorain. Father Gerald Keller will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.



Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 23, at Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave. in Lorain.

Preferred memorials: Catholic Charities, St. Elizabeth Center, 2726 Caroline Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.

