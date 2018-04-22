Marjorie L. Brodbeck, 75, of Willshire, passed away early Saturday morning, April 21, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital, where she was a patient.

She was born May 11, 1942, in Mercer County, the daughter of Charles and Norma (German) Zizelman, who both preceded her in death. She married Earl Brodbeck Jr., who survives in Willshire.

Other survivors include a son, John Earl (Nikki) Brodbeck of Decatur, Indiana; two grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Esther Zizelman of Rockford.

A brother, George Zizelman, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Bob Shook officiating. Burial will follow in Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, with the Rockford Eagles Auxiliary to hold a memorial service at 6:30 that evening, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.