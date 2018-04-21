VW independent/submitted information

ARCHBOLD– Northwest State Community College will be hosting three weeks of STEM camp for area middle school students in June and July.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Manufacturing) is the focus of a summer camp opportunity for area junior high students. Northwest State STEM educators and volunteers will provide a fun and interactive experience for students who will be going into grades 5-8 in the 2018-2019 school year. The camps will be hands-on and cover a variety of subjects, including drones, SolidWorks/3D printing, virtual reality, rocket building, chemistry, physics, advanced manufacturing, and much more.

Session 1, Maker-Facturing is for students in grades 6-8 and will be held June 25-28 with a focus on manufacturing skills. Session 2, Discovering STEM is for students in grades 5-6 and will be held July 9-12 with a focus on pre-engineering and Session 3, Exploring STEM is for students in grades 7-8 and will be held July 16-19, with a focus on engineering skills.

“STEM Camp is an exciting way for students to step into the world of Science, Technologies, Engineering and Math (STEM),” stated Tori Wolf, camp coordinator. “Each year we offer new adventures to STEM Camp. This year’s new adventures include a Drone Obstacle Course, Virtual Reality, Junk Modeling and an Escape Room.

“We are looking forward to another successful STEM camp,” Wolf continued.

The NSCC Summer STEM camps are sponsored in part by CK Technologies, Altenloh, Brinck, & Company, Edgerton Forge, Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, Nuts, Bolts, & Thingmajigs Foundation, Sauder Woodworking, and the Ohio MEP.

Maker-Facturing Camp runs from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, while the STEM Camps run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. There are still seats available for interested students. For more information, visit www.NorthwestState.edu/registration-is-open-for-2018-summer-stem-camps/or email twolf@NorthwestState.edu.