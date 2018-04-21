VW independent/submitted information

Two free adult seminars for men and women will be offered each Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert, starting this Sunday, April 22.

The men’s seminar will feature a brief nightly video of instructor John Eldredge sharing “Men Being Wild at Heart,” which was filmed live with a small men’s group at a Dude Ranch in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

The women’s seminar will feature a brief nightly video of instructor Lysa TerKeurst on the subject of “Uninvited”, which was filmed on location in Israel.

Adult students are welcome to purchase a student’s study guide book if interested. After the video presentations each week, Pastor Jim Burns will lead the men’s group in discussion for life applications and Coletta Burns will be leading the women’s group in discussion for life applications.

If interested, call 419.203.4759. All adults are welcome.