FORT RECOVERY — Caylib Pruett had a first and second place finish, Wyatt Richardson enjoyed a pair of second place finishes and Ragen Harting finished second and third, as Crestview’s track and field teams competed at a five team meet at Fort Recovery on Thursday.

Pruett took first in the 400 meter dash (55.42) and second in the 200 meter dash (24.76), and Richardson finished second in the 1600 meter run (5.25.83) and second in the 3200 meter run (11.29.87). Harting finished second in the 1600 meter run (6:05.17) and third in the 800 meter run (2:51.42).

Top individual performers (Knights):

2nd Place (200m dash) Caylib Pruett 24.76

1st Place (400m dash) Caylib Pruett 55.42

2nd Place (800m run) Jordan Perrott 2:20.26

2nd Place (1600m run) Wyatt Richardson 5:25.83

4th Place (1600m run) Dayton Schuerman 5:39.46

2nd Place (3200m run) Wyatt Richardson 11:29.87

3rd Place (3200m run) Dayton Schuerman 11:48.11

4th Place (3200m run) Irie Gray 14:20.61

2nd Place (110m hurdles) Josiah Updegrove 18.83

5th Place (110m hurdles) Darren Simmons 19.71

2nd Place (300m hurdles) Darren Simmons 47.40

4th Place (300m hurdles) Josiah Updegrove 47.50

3rd Place (4x800m relay) Perrott, Richardson, Schuerman, Da. Lichtensteiger 9:58.37

2nd Place (shot put) Brayden Sellers 40-10.00 40-10.00

Top individual performers (Lady Knights):

4th Place (400m Dash) Allison McCoy 1:07.22

3rd Place (800m Run) Ragen Harting 2:51.42

4th Place (800m Run) Allison McCoy 2:57.78

2nd Place (1600m Run) Ragen Harting 6:05.17

4th Place (4x800m Relay) Harting, McCoy, La. Black, Mitchener 12:47.24

2nd Place (High Jump) Chelsea Taylor 4-10.00

The Knights (65 points) finished fourth behind Coldwater (96), Fort Recovery (89) and St. Henry (75). New Knoxville tallied 24 points.

The Lady Knights (22 points) finished fifth behind Coldwater (124), Fort Recovery (90), St. Henry (87) and New Knoxville (25).

Crestview returns to action Tuesday at Lincolnview with Van Wert (Van Wert County Championship).