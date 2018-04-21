VW independent/submitted information

In honor of Community Banking Month, Citizens National Bank is offering a “Bank from Anywhere” sweepstakes to its customers through May 4.

Each person who enrolls in a new online or mobile banking product or downloads the bank’s CardValet debit card app or completes a mobile deposit will be automatically entered to win one of three grand prize Kindle Fire tablets or one of seven second prize luggage sets.

In addition to the sweepstakes, each branch is giving away a gift basket including items from each of its branch communities. Anyone who visits a branch may enter to win the community gift baskets. The drawing for the baskets will be held Friday, April 27.

Also, in an effort to promote identity theft awareness, branches are each hosting a Community Shred Day on Friday, April 27, where area residents are invited to protect their identity by bringing personal paper documents to be shredded. Cake will be served at each branch during its Shred Day. Participating offices include: Bluffton, Elida, Lima, Van Wert, Celina, Findlay, and Defiance.

Items to be shredded will be accepted during normal business hours of each office. There is a limit of three standard office size boxes or grocery bags per household. Items to be shredded could include:

Financial statements

Canceled and blank checks

Paycheck stubs

Credit card and account numbers

Credit information

Personal records

Tax records

Medical records

Any items containing a social security number or signature.

Any mail or magazines that have personal identifiers

No need to remove staples or paper clips

*No electronic items will be accepted. All paper material will be destroyed by Allshred Services, a NAID certified company.

The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) and Citizens National Bankare reminding consumers: Where you choose to bank and with whom matters. To illustrate the positive impact community banks like Citizens National Bank have on their communities, ICBA released this video.

“When you bank locally, you’re reinvesting in your community, contributing to the welfare of your neighbors and building a legacy of prosperity for future generations,” said ICBA Chairman Timothy Zimmerman, CEO of Standard Bank of Monroeville, Pennsylvania. “Community bankers power your region’s small businesses and influence job growth one loan at a time. They’re rooted in your community, ensuring they have a stake in your financial success and the strength of the community overall.”

Community banks support local startups — funding more than 60 percent of small business and more than 80 percent of agriculture loans startups — and contribute tax dollars that help maintain local municipalities and keep local neighborhoods viable and vibrant.