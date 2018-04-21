VWindependent/submitted information

The Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club will be conducting a quality assurance seminar at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 9-11 a.m. Saturday April 21.

The class will quality for any livestock project but will place on emphasis on rabbits. Quality assurance training is a required yearly class for all junior fair exhibitors taking livestock to the county fair. This will be the second of three QA classes offered by the Ohio State University Extension Office. The last class for this season will be a general class on Thursday, May 31.

For more information, contact the OSU Extension office or club advisor.