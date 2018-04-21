Submitted information

FOSTORIA — AgCredit — one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners, and agribusiness — is pleased to announce the formation of the AgCredit Mission Fund.

The Mission Fund will fund AgCredit’s Joe Leiser college scholarship program, along with grants to organizations that meet the objective and focus of the fund. The grants will operate on an application-based system within the following four focus areas.

Education — Educating young, beginning or future farmers

Environment — Maintaining or improving the quality of the rural environment

Technology — Supporting the advancement and utilization of technology for the benefit of farmers and rural communities

Quality of Rural Life — Programs, projects, or initiatives that enhance the quality of life for farmers and rural communities

Organizations may apply for grants up to $15,000 per year. Beginning this year, grant applications will be accepted annually from March 1 to August 31. Proposals will be reviewed by a committee comprised of AgCredit directors, employees and members. Grants will be awarded by December 31.

“The AgCredit Mission Fund allows us an opportunity to invest in the future of agriculture and positively impact the quality of life in rural Ohio,” says Brian Ricker, AgCredit president and CEO.“We are very excited to form this fund and are thankful to our board for helping to set it up.”

Priority for grants will be given to purposes benefitting the eighteen county AgCredit geographic area and secondarily to other counties in Ohio. For more information and to apply, visit www.AgCredit.net.