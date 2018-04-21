Tom and Chris Gibson, owners of Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, now have a restaurant in downtown Convoy. The Gibsons, who started a barbecue catering business seven years ago that has grown and now provides food for a number of large and small area events, celebrated the opening of their restaurant at 110 W. Tully St. in Convoy Friday with a real “rib”-bon cutting. Tom Gibson cut through an actual cooked rib (above) attached to a ribbon provided by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, while his wife, family members, Chamber and county officials looked on. The Gibsons also have a mobile unit they take to large events, such as the Van Wert County Fair, adding that they will likely close up the restaurant during Fair Week. The company currently offers ribs, prime rib, steaks, chicken, homemade sausage, and “all the fixin’s.” Grand opening for the new restaurant will be noon Saturday, April 28, although the restaurant had a soft opening a couple of weeks ago. Business hours are from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent