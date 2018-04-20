VW independent/submitted information

The staff of the YWCA of Van Wert County is calling for all area residents to join it in taking a Stand Against Racism between Monday, April 23, and Sunday, April 29.

Stand Against Racism will unite the community in a bold demonstration that delivers a clear message: the community is on a mission to eliminate racism.

“We feel it is very important to elevate the discussion about racism in our community,” said YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick.

From Monday through Sunday, events are anticipated in nearly every state across the country, including public policy, advocacy, community education, and public proclamations. Here in Van Wert, Stand Against Racism events will be held at all of the local schools throughout the week. In addition, the YWCA has scheduled the following events for Van Wert County (all of which are open to the public):

Tuesday, April 24, 10:15 a.m., at the YWCA, Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur will sign a proclamation resolving that April 26-April 29 be declared as “YWCA Stand Against Racism Weekend”.

Thursday, April 26, at noon, the YWCA will host a Community Stand — offering participants the opportunity to take a pledge and stand in solidarity in order to join us in our ongoing work to eliminate racism.

Monday, April 23, through Friday, April 27, the YWCA will have Stand Against Racism banners in the lobby for people to sign indicating they will work to support solutions that promote racial equity in all aspects of human affairs.

Participants in YWCA’s Stand Against Racism range from schoolchildren to elected officials, from executives of large corporations to church leaders, and many others. For more information, contact Kelly Houg at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.orgor Julie Schaufelberger at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

YWCA of Van Wert County is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen the community. YWCA of Van Wert County is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide. General operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.