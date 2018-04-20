Van Wert independent sports

BRYAN — Michael Etter posted a 6-3, 7-6 win at first singles, but Van Wert fell to Bryan 4-1 in non-conference tennis action on Thursday.

Kannen Wannemacher fell at second singles, 1-6, 3-6 to Kollin Klinger, and Bryan’s Brendan Reiser defeated Michael Hellman at third singles 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Storm Pierce and Kaden Thomas was swept by Isaac Bowers and Logan King 0-6, 0-6, and the second doubles team of Nick Carter and Nathan Ruger lost to Eric Gendron and Caleb Zuver 2-6, 2-6.

Van Wert (0-6) will compete at the Elida Invitational on Saturday.