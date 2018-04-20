SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview pitching shut down Ada, and the Knights piled up 12 hits in a five inning 12-0 Northwest Conference victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Brant Richardson pitched four innings and struck out six while allowing just one hit, Jace Vining finished the game by allowing a hit, a walk and striking out one. At one point, Richardson retired nine consecutive batters.

“I thought Brant had great command tonight with three pitches,” head coach Jim Wharton said. “It’s always a concern when you have a long layoff (10 days) since your last start.”

“Our pitching has been outstanding keeping us in games all season,” Wharton continued. “This is a tribute to coaches Doyle Sheets and Matt Perkins putting in a lot of work with our staff.”

Offensively, the Knights (6-2, 4-0 NWC) went to work early against the visiting Bulldogs. After opening the bottom of the first with a single, Richardson stole second, then advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on single by Brett Schumm.

Later in the inning, Riley Saylor singled in Caden Hurless, then Griffin Painter crossed home plate on an error to increase Crestview’s lead to 3-0. With two outs, Charles Stefanek’s single plated Dylan Hicks, then an error allowed Saylor to cap off a 5-0 inning.

After a scoreless second inning, the Knights put up four runs in the third. Korbin Hartman smacked a double to center field, allowing Saylor to score his second run of the game. Another single by Stefanek plated Derek Stout, then Hartman scored on a passed ball for an 8-0 advantage. Stefanek accounted for the final run of the inning, scoring on another Ada error.

In the following frame, the fourth and final error by the Bulldogs allowed Kole Small and Vining to score, then Stefanek scored on a balk.

Stefanek finished the game 2-2 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored, while Saylor was 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

“I’m very pleased being 6-2 at this point in the season with the number of injuries we have had to deal with,” Wharton said.

The Knights will travel to Continental today.