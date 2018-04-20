Horace M. “Mac” Talton, 85, a resident of Vancrest Assisted Living in Van Wert, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

The son of Ransom Talton and Donie (Ferrell) Talton, who both preceded him in death, Mac was born on September 12, 1932, in Wayne County, North Carolina. Mac was the youngest of five children and grew up in the Lucama/Wilson, North Carolina, area.

After graduating high school, Mac served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in the U.S. from 1953-1955 and in Korea from 1955-1958.

On March 21, 1955, he married Joyce Ann Pope Talton, who died September 18, 2005.

Once home from Korea, Mac invested himself in a career in human resources/personnel management for several employers, the last being Eaton (formerly Aeroquip) Corporation. He and Joyce moved to Van Wert in the late 1980s — their final move after having lived all over the country.

Wherever he lived, Mac was a faithful member of his church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, supply pastor, Vacation Bible School counselor, and visitation minister. Mac loved the Lord and he loved people — and he was always sensitive to opportunities to share and introduce those two loves.

Mac is survived by two daughters, Pamela J. Rethwilm and husband, Craig B. of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Paula T. Caldwell and husband Paul C. of Harrisonburg, Virginia; a son, Phillip M. Talton of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Allison Talton, and Devin M. Talton; one great-grandchild, Aiden; two sisters, Lois Murray of Lucama, North Caroline, and Ilene Howell of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a sister in-law, Janice Williams of Jefferson, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Don Pope and wife Georgia of Garner, North Carolina, and Jerry Pope and wife Eunice of Thomasville, North Caroina; and several nieces and nephews. Also left to remember him are special family friends Kendra and David German and their family of Van Wert.

A Celebration of Mac’s life and Witness to the Resurrection service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 705 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, with Pastor Kurt Klingbell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Thanks be to God for the gift of Mac and his life here among us.

