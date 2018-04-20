Glenn W. Amstutz, 73, of Delphos, died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at his residence.

He was born October 5, 1944, in Lima, the son of Annabelle (Davis) Landrum and Woodrow Amstutz, who both preceded him in death. He was raised by his aunt, Grace Davis. On June 22, 1965, he married the former Beverly Jean Shufeldt, who died July 17, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Jack (Kay) Franks of Delphos; three daughters, Michele Morrison of Delphos, Cheri (Tim) Schlagbaum of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Stacy (Jeff Blackmore) Widmer of Van Wert; two brothers, Jesse (Sandy) Landrum of Paulding and Jerry Landrum of Middle Point; one sister, Jeannie Jenkins of Grover Hill; a sister-in-law, Paula (Wayne) Micha of Gomer; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A son-in-law, Jim Morrison; and one grandson, Michael Morrison, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 23, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, with full military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Rides for Kids.

