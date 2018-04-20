VW independent/submitted information

Evergreen Garden Club in Van Wert will be having a perennial plant sale from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, in its new location: the Ohio State University Extension Office at the Van Wert Fairgrounds.

Perennial plants will be dug from garden club members’ own gardens and sold at very reasonable prices. A large selection of many different varieties of plants will be for sale.

All proceeds from the sale will be used for civic beautification projects sponsored by the Evergreen Garden Club. Some of those projects include maintaining and purchasing plants in Fountain Park, the Museum Herb Garden at the Van Wert County Historical Museum, the friendship garden at Camp Clay, and decorating Brumback Library for the Christmas holiday season.