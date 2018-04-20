Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a theft that occurred at the Van Wert Walmart Super Center, 301 Towne Center Blvd.

On April 14, around 4 p.m., a woman was observed leaving Walmart with a Vizio Smart TV and an RCA Sound Bar. Walmart security people checked the video coverage and saw the woman never paid for the items. Check out the attached picture to see if you can help identify this suspect.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does.