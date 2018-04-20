Lincolnview High School’s Gavin Carter is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The sophomore pitcher entered the week 4-0, with an ERA of .636 with 44 strikeouts. Carter, who was nominated by head coach Eric Fishpaw, is batting .364 and in the classroom he carries a 3.611 grade point average. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award by sending an e-mail to sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent