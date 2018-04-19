Van Wert independent sports

HAVILAND — Eight runs in the first two innings was more than enough for Wayne Trace, as the Lady Raiders topped visiting Crestview 9-2 on Wednesday.

A first inning error allowed Wayne Trace’s Emily Dyson to score, then an RBI single by Brooke Sinn plated Maggie Crosby. Another error allowed Sinn to score, and the Lady Raiders enjoyed a 3-0 lead at the end of the inning.

Mistakes haunted the Lady Knights in the second inning, when Anne Eklund scored on a passed ball and Claire Sinn scored on a wild pitch. Brooke Sinn’s second RBI single plated Crosby, then a line drive double by Alex Fast sent Megan Moore and Brooke Sinn home, giving Wayne Trace an 8-0 advantage.

Ashley Call put Crestview on the board with a solo home run in the fourth, and Lexi Gregory scored on a passed ball in the sixth.

Wayne Trace’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth, when Katie Doster’s double allowed Claire Sinn to cross home plate.

Maddie Brigner scattered five hits over seven innings for the Lady Raiders, while striking out four and walking one.