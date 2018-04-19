Everyone knows that the Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents concerts and that The Van Wert County Foundation presents concerts in the summertime. This is our main activity and certainly the most visible, but the impact of these two entities is felt throughout our community in so many other ways.

As I look at recent activities and also recapping the entire year, I think of the impact we have had in our community through the arts. The concerts provide a nice release with entertainment and provide cultural and social activities for many people. Beyond that, what do we do?

I just finished meeting with seven non-profit organizations who will be serving food with our Fountain Park Summer Music Series concerts. They are afforded the opportunity to make money to help support their valuable missions throughout our communities; and it’s all because we bring people to Fountain Park for a fun Friday night of music and relaxation. I know you will support them by patronizing their food stand. It all works together to strengthen our communities through the arts.

We just finished teaming with the Van Wert County Ministerial Association and the State Attorney General’s office to bring MLB great Darryl Strawberry and his wife Tracey to the Niswonger PAC to speak about how to deal with the opioid crisis. The faith based organizations are accepting the call of our government officials to help with what they cannot. We were more than happy to assist.

The Niswonger also provides a professional facility and operation for worthwhile endeavors such as Community Health Professionals Ohio Has Talent, numerous dance recitals throughout the spring and District and local school concerts, musicals, and plays. Many enjoyed the very entertaining production of Mary Poppinsby the Van Wert High School Drama Department this past weekend. It was certainly enhanced by the facility and staff at the Niswonger teaming with the school drama and music departments.

The Niswonger also hosted the Rotary District 6600 Four-Way Speech Contest this past Saturday morning. High school students, parents, grandparents, school officials, and Rotary dignitaries from the district, stretching from Elyria, Oberlin, and Toledo, to St. Marys and Van Wert, saw and were amazed with our Niswonger facility.

Van Wert is certainly richer in so many ways because of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and The Van Wert County Foundation. When I think that none of this, or very little of this, existed a few years ago, I sometimes shake my head at how far we have come in such a short amount of time. Those short sighted people who said we didn’t need this facility a few years ago would have now denied thousands of children, youth and adults of all these rich opportunities.

I just finished meeting with a group of educators from Van Wert and Paulding counties who would like to team with the Niswonger and Central Insurance to bring motivational speakers in for students and teachers. We are thrilled to be a part of this endeavor to strengthen our communities once again.

Because of The Van Wert County Foundation, we have an ever expanding Wassenberg Art Center that just broke ground for even bigger footprint with the outdoor glow park. Franklin Park is continuing its construction and will be in full use this summer. This is due to many partners, among them once again is The Van Wert County Foundation and Scott Niswonger.

Van Wert is on the move and the arts are a big driving force. The Van Wert County Foundation and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center are proud to be making Van Wert a strong and vibrant community. We look forward to keeping the pedal to the metal as we are nearly ready to wrap up another season and announce a new 2018-19 Niswonger season.

The 2017-18 season wraps up this Saturday at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center with Bostyx — the music of Boston and STYX. This 7:30 p.m. concert has a few seats remaining, but the hall will be packed for this big season finale. We hope you can be a part of it!

FINÉ.