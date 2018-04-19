VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Energy and Commerce (E&C) Subcommittee on Energy recently voted to approve legislation authored by U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) to improve the nation’s grid security and resiliency in the face of cyberattacks.

The legislation, H.R. 5239, the Cyber Sense Act, would create a voluntary Department of Energy “Cyber Sense” program that would test the cyber security of products and technologies for use in the bulk-power system. It would require the Secretary of Energy to keep a related database on the products. This would aid electric utilities that are evaluating products and their potential to cause harm to the electric grid.

“Bad actors are looking to weaken the American energy sector in any way possible,” said Latta. “We’ve seen that with recent cyberattacks coming from Russia that have targeted our nation’s electric grid.

“I’ve long been a proponent of modernizing and updating our aging grid for a number of reasons, but improving cyber security is one of the most critical,” Latta added. “The Cyber Sense Act will let electric utilities make more informed decisions about the cyber security of the products they are purchasing, increasing resiliency for the entire grid.”

Latta spoke on the legislation before the E&C Subcommittee on Energy. Video is available here.