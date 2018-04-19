VW independent/submitted information

With the pre-order deadline for the YWCA’s annual Geranium Sale quickly approaching, this year’s sale offers a few new opportunities. All plants are hardy root geraniums sold in 4½-inch pots, with 15 plants per flat. Hanging baskets are also available for pre-order this year.

Colors available for both plants and baskets are red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, and light salmon, plus a new color this year: tangerine. Pots are $3.50 each and hanging baskets are $20. Don’t miss this opportunity to beautify the yard and support the YWCA this Mother’s Day.

Geraniums will be available for pick-up Wednesday, May 9, from 1-6 p.m. and Thursday, May 10, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Cash and carry sales begin Wednesday, May 9, at 1 p.m. Come early for the best selection.

The annual Geranium Sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year including, but not limited to, the Youth Enrichment Program, Permanent Supportive Housing, and Domestic Violence Services. Stop in the YWCA and place an order today. Credit card orders can also be made by calling 419.238.6639.

General operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. -7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency. For more information, contact Vickie Rusk at the front desk at 419.238.6639.