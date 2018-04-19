Garry D. Miller, 76, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday morning, April 19, 2018 at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

He was born August 14, 1941, in Grover Hill, the son of Samuel E. and Rheba (Thomas) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On June 17, 1962, he married C. Cleona (McClure) Miller, and she survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two daughters, Kim (Louie) Utterback of Paulding and Lori (Les) Hockenberry of rural Haviland; four grandchildren, Rachel Wiechart, Tricia (Jordan) Taylor, Aaron (Ashley) Hockenberry, and Kacee (Haden Sholl) Hockenberry; four great-grandchildren, Brennen, Beckett, Kaden, and Monroe; a brother, Randy (Julie) Miller of Grover Hill; and a sister-in-law, Pat Miller of Grover Hill.

Garry retired from B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana, after 33 years of service, he drove school bus for Wayne Trace Local Schools, mowed, and was a cemetery caretaker for Benton Township in Paulding County. He was a former member of the Grover Hill and Payne village councils, a former Grover Hill volunteer fireman, had coached his daughter’s softball teams, and was an avid hunter. He was a 1960 graduate of Grover Hill High School.

In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Miller; and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kurt Tomlinson presiding. Burial will take place in Lehman Cemetery in Payne at a later date.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior services Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church or Grover Hill Fire Department.

