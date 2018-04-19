The first meeting of the year for the Van Wert Area Photography Club was held at 114 S. Race St. on Thursday, April 12.

Acting President Cheryl Knost opened the meeting with an invitation from the Lima Camera Club to join it for a waterfall tour on Saturday, April 28. The group would link up at Greenville Falls at 10 a.m. The falls is located about an hour and 20 minutes from Van Wert just south of U.S. 36 and west of Covington. The group will then visit the falls in West Milton and the Charleston Falls Preserve near Tipp City. Anyone wishing more information is invited to call Knost at 419.773.8090 or email her at trunkantusks54@gmail.com.

When Joe Schramm announced that he’d be having bladder cancer surgery at Lima Memorial on April 25, the group decided that the VWAPC’s next meeting would be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, to give him more time to heal.

Because it is difficult to compare a projected image and a print, it was decided that at this meeting, participants could enter one 4 x 6 print in each of four categories: Mirror Image, Stormy Weather, Statue/Monument, and Buds. Each of the four winners would then compete for the Best of Show. Every photo entered must have the owner’s name and its category lightly written on the back.

Plans would then be finalized for a sculpture shoot in Decatur, Indiana, for the second week in June and hear the secretary-treasurer’s Report.

Acting Treasurer Rex Dolby reported that the club has four paid members and that dues are $20 and $5 for additional family members. He also said that a $10 check awarded for a Best of Show at the fair was reissued after the original was misplaced.

More information on the Lima Falls Shoot and the May Van Wert meeting will be reported as it becomes available. The iPhone 8 Photography series will continue next week.