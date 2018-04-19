Van Wert independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Lincolnview scored 18 runs in the first inning then tacked 10 more in the second, on the way to a 33-0 non-conference softball win at Ottoville on Wednesday.

The Lady Lancer attack featured 18 hits, including a first inning grand slam by Lakin Brant and a three run homer by Destiny Coil in the second. Alena Looser had two triples and a double, while Brant, Coil, Marissa Miller, Maddie Jenkins, Hanna Young and Tori Boyd also had doubles.

Brant drove in eight runs and scored four times, Miller and Coil each had four RBI, and Looser and Boyd finished with three RBI. Coil also scored five times, Carly Wendel crossed home plate five times, and Lana Carey, Looser, Miller, Sidney Jenkins and Young each scored three times.

Amy Beair pitched three innings and held Ottoville to just two hits, while striking out four and walking one. Bethany Martinez pitched the remaining two innings and allowed no hits while fanning two.

Lincolnview committed just one error in the game, compared to 10 for Ottoville.

The Lady Lancers will host Allen East today.