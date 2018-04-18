DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Wassenberg Art Center held a ground-sawing ceremony Tuesday, with a saw breaking concrete that will be removed to make way for the art center’s new Art Park project.

Wassenberg Executive Director Hope Wallace first spoke about the impact that the arts have in the United States and locally.

Noting that the arts currently contribute approximately $780 billion dollars to the U.S. economy, Wallace added: “While the arts industry doesn’t normally possess smokestacks, unless you happen to be privy to a wood ceramic firing, the arts are, absolutely, an industry,” she noted. “Difficult to ideate in the transfer of black and white, real-world dollars, the arts can come in at the forefront as economic game changers, or passively follow along and support longevity as well.”

Noting that Wassenberg prefers the “game changer” role, Wallace said that leveraging the arts is happening at Wassenberg right now with hits new Art Park project.

“The landscape of this tiny Rust Belt town is rising, due to committed residents, corporations, quiet donors, and an active Main Street program,” she noted. “This has all happened from the unassuming power of a small community art center.”

Those attending the ceremony included sponsors of several Art Park features, as well as trustees of The Van Wert County Foundation, which administers Wassenberg finances.

“We have with us today visionaries who make economic revival through the arts happen,” Wallace added. “They are the true heroes.”

The Wassenberg director said the art center had received donations as little as $20 and as much as $175,000 for the Art Park project.

Wallace thanked the Wassenberg staff, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, Central Mutual Insurance, First Federal Savings & Loan, The Kenn-Feld Group, Alexander & Bebout Construction, Current Energy Solutions, Van Wert County Foundation, the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Mike and Joyce Cross, Main Street Van Wert, and the more than 60 area residents for contributing to the project.

“We will never be able to thank you in a true sense,” she said. “Just know that you all are community spirit, and it wouldn’t have happened without you.”

The Wassenberg Art Park project will feature the following: