Next season will mark Van Wert Civic Theatre’s diamond anniversary. For nearly six decades, VWCT has brought dazzling, live theatre to Van Wert. Volunteers produce every show, since VWCT has no paid staff and relies on the talent and dedication of volunteers.

Any organization that uses volunteers to complete its mission, struggles to attract the right people for the right jobs. While the actors are rewarded with applause, VWCT’s other volunteers do the work for the love of giving and being part of a group.

During its Diamond Season, Civic Theatre will be focusing on building, maintaining, and encouraging its volunteers, since community theatre needs people to thrive.

On Friday, April 20, VWCT is hosting an informal party to connect with people who want to volunteer with the theatre. VWCT welcomes anyone who wants to learn more about volunteer opportunities or currently volunteers at the theatre.

The event will be held at the theater, 118 S. Race in Van Wert, with doors opening at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a short presentation about volunteer options and the premier announcement of next year’s season. The theatre Board of Trustees welcomes everyone to come meet new people and discover a way to help. Those who plan to attend should bring a snack to share and their own beverage. Attendees will be able to sign up for volunteer opportunities that night.

VWCT needs volunteers with all skill levels and talents. No time commitment is too small. For more information, contact Jan Miller at jan@vwct.orgor Chad Kraner at chad@vwct.org.