Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — Lincolnview took first in a several events, but Parkway won Tuesday’s dual meet against the Lancers and Lady Lancers.

The Panthers won 76-57, while the Lady Panthers won 71-63.

First place finishers for Lincolnview include:

(Girls)

4×800 meter relay: Madeline Snyder, Tori Snyder, Madison Dickson, Rylee Byrne (10:16.33)

100 meter hurdles: Alexis Miller (20.46)

1600 meter run: Madison Langdon (6:22.00)

4×100 meter relay: Reagan Boley, Arin Williams, Olivia Gorman, Makenna Klausing (57.09)

400 meter dash: Miah Katalenas (1:14.62)

300 meter hurdles: Melody Puckett (1:02.34)

(Boys)

110 meter hurdles: Drew Brenneman (18.01)

1600 meter run: Karter Tow (4:53.00)

4×100 meter relay: Landon Moody, Keegan Cowan, Dylan Schimmoeller, Ryan Moody (49.29)

800 meter run: Karter Tow (2:15.51)

4×400 meter relay: Wayne Dye, Camden Miller, Dylan Schimmoeller, Colton Trenkamp (4:02.83)

Pole vault: Cole Gorman (8-06.00)