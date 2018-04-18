Print for later

Ronald B. Tolan, 69, of Van Wert, died at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born June 19, 1948, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the son of Joan K. (Wolfe) and Stanley R. Tolan, who both preceded him in death.

In keeping with Ronald’s wishes, no formal services will be observed.

Preferred memorials: Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org/donate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.