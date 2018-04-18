VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be holding its spring Youth Day on Saturday, April 28, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at noon. The event is free to all participants and is held at the club range, 9063 Ringwald Road near Middle Point.

Participating young people will need to be at least 8 years old up to 15 years old, and will need a parent or guardian present to participate. Planned activities include air rifle and .22-caliber rifle marksmanship training. Also included will be firearm safety training, range etiquette, and the proper use of firearms.

The day will start with a safety clinic for both the youths and their parents or guardians. Parents or guardians are included in both activities, so they should be ready to participate. NRA instructors and NRA Range Safety Officers will provide the training.

Since there is a 12-participant limit, it is important to pre-register early, which is required to participate. The event will be rain or shine. To register, call Ben Price at 419.889.9124.