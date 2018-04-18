VW independent/submitted information

Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast live from Atlanta and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world on Friday, May 4. This year marks the fifth year of the annual leadership conference event: Leadercast Ohio West in Van Wert.

This year, the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that several northwest and central Ohio Chambers of Commerce will host Leadercast Ohio West. The venue for the event is LifeHouse Church, 719 Fox Road in Van Wert, located in the heart of northwest Ohio, as well as minutes from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, area.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Lead Yourself.” What does it look like to lead yourself? How can people intentionally develop their own leadership skills and style? What qualities do people hope to embody as a leader? In 2018, the Leadercast stage will highlight leaders who will answer these questions and explain the power and importance of leading yourself first so you can lead others well.

Companies with ideals of improving people’s lives at the center of all they do outperform others by 400 percent.

More than 70 percent of people consider an organization’s environmental and/or social impact when deciding where to work.

Employees that feel they are working towards a good cause show increased productivity by up to 30 percent

People who are able to make a social or environmental impact on the job are more satisfied by a 2:1 ratio

Leadercast will allow attendees and viewers to improve their own personal leadership journey with tips for self-evaluation and self-growth. Top leadership experts will inspire more than 300 people attending the local event, and the more than 100,000 people who will attend the event live in Atlanta or at hundreds of other simulcast locations in more than 20 countries. Among the leadership experts speaking this year are:

Mae Jemison – NASA astronaut, engineer, and physician

Ian Cron – bestselling author, psychotherapist, Enneagram teacher and speaker

Andy Stanley – leadership author and communicator

Jim Loehr – co-founder of the Human Performance Institute

Jen Bricker – acrobat, aerialist, author, and speaker

Michael Hyatt – author, speaker and CEO of Michael Hyatt & Company

Carey Lohrenz – the first female F-14 pilot, speaker, and trainer

Kat Cole – COO and president, North America, of FOCUS Brands

Joe Torre – Hall of Fame baseball manager

Empowering their employees to achieve excellence in leadership are Leadercast Ohio West Top Tier Sponsors for the event include Vancrest Health Care Centers, The Kenn-Feld Group LLC, Central Insurance Companies, Cooper Farms, Van Wert County Hospital, and Avangrid Renewables.

Additionally, the Van Wert Rotary Club Foundation will provide scholarships for area students to attend Leadercast.

“We appreciate their generous support to bring this caliber of leadership development to the northwest and west central region of Ohio,” said Van Wert Chamber President/CEO Susan Munroe.

For years, Leadercasthas brought people together and equipped them to become better leaders, managers, community members, and employees.

Here is what people have to say about Leadercast:

“For me, it’s a re-charge. For one day I can plug-in, focus on my development — my impact, obstacles, and growth opportunities,” shares Troy Miller of Braun Industries. “I love that it’s an immersive experience that keeps me engaged with opportunities to hear from world class leadership experts.”

This year Leadercast Ohio West attendees will enjoy gourmet coffee, Bob Evans breakfast breads and blossoms, a catered lunch by Willow Bend County Club, chair massages, chair yoga, and friendly competition with colleagues with games by UltraSound Events. In addition, attendees will receive a Leadercast Journal and can earn CEUs, making Leadercast a fun and full day of learning and connecting.

What is even better is that Leadercast is priced lower than last year. The cost is $75 per ticket (for area Chamber members) and $520 for a table of eight (for Chamber members), creating an ideal opportunity for work teams to attend together as they grow to be a leaders worth following.