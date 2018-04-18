Van Wert independent sports

Inclement weather continues to wreak havoc with Van Wert County spring sports schedules.

This week alone, nearly a dozen varsity athletic events at Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview have been wiped out by snow, rain and wind. The number is higher when you factor in junior varsity and junior high events.

Lincolnview’s baseball team was scheduled to play New Knoxville at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Sunday, but after a couple of delays it was called off. A makeup date is pending. The Lancers were were scheduled to play at Bluffton Monday, but it was rained/snowed out. Weather conditions forced the Lady Lancers softball team to postpone games against Bluffton and Spencerville, not to mention Saturday’s quad at Celina. Lincolnview’s track team was able to run at Parkway yesterday (see related story).

Van Wert was forced to cancel or postpone baseball games against Wayne Trace and Ottawa-Glandorf, a softball game against Antwerp, track vs. Ottawa-Glandorf and tennis against Bath and O-G.

Crestview’s baseball and softball games at Delphos Jefferson were called off on Monday, while track and field’s quad vs. Antwerp, Continental and Hicksville was moved from Monday to Tuesday, then was canceled altogether.