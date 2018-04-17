VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health, formerly known as Van Wert County Hospital, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand, which will modernize the hospital and position it for future growth in the community.

“This is an exciting time for us here at Van Wert Health,” said Jim Pope, president and CEO. “We are currently working toward making some positive changes at our hospital that will help us provide a higher level of care for our patients.”

The rebranding, which is being developed by marketing agency Boyden & Youngblutt, can take up to 18 months to be fully implemented. Once finished, it will include a new name, logo, tagline, and fully integrated marketing campaign to consistently tell the Van Wert Health story.

“Our new brand is a crucial step to solidifying our dedication to taking a leadership role in moving our community to better health,” said Pope. “It reminds our patients that we are dedicated to putting them at the center of everything we do.”

Van Wert Health is an independent, nonprofit community hospital that provides comprehensive healthcare to Van Wert County and the surrounding region.

The hospital works to meet the health needs of its patients by continually assessing and improving the quality of care it provides. Van Wert Health has served the region since 1905. The hospital’s patient-focused approach is at the forefront of its mission to be the best community hospital.