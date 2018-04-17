Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently installed its new officers for the 2018-2019 lodge year, with Gerald T. Mazur installed as the lodge’s new exalted ruler. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is known for its promotion of Americanism, drug abuse education, and support of youth activities and the nation’s veterans. The Elks are second to the United States government in providing scholarships each year to students. The Ohio Elks’ major project is the treatment of cerebral palsy. Shown are (from the left) Mazur, Past Exalted Ruler Louis A. Crow, and installing office and outgoing Exalted Ruler Charles White. Elks photo